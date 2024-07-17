Michigan Panthers All-UFL Receiver to Sign with Seattle Seahawks
With NFL training camps nearing its beginning, the Seattle Seahawks made one last addition through the UFL.
The UFL announced Tuesday night that Michigan Panthers wide receiver Marcus Simms was released from his contract with the league. James Larsen reported shortly after that Simms was going to sign with the Seahawks.
Simms exploded onto the UFL scene this past season as one of the top wide receivers in the league. The West Virginia product finished with 23 receptions for 426 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. UFL receivers who had at least 20 catches, Simms led the league in average yards per catch with 18.5. His explosive performance landed him on the All-UFL team at the end of the season.
He previously played in the USFL with the Panthers in 2023, where he made four catches for 28 yards in seven games. In Week 10, he was named USFL Special Teams Player of the Week as a return specialist.
The UFL has now seen 14 players sign with the NFL, as Simms makes the second player this week to sign. D.C. Defenders defensive end Malik Fisher signed with the Houston Texans earlier in the week.
The Panthers will have the opportunity to restock their roster during the UFL College Draft on Wednesday. The league's eight teams will select from over 12,000 draft-eligible players who were
not selected in the recent NFL Draft.
