Michigan Panthers All-UFL Superstar Kicker to Sign with Detroit Lions
When the UFL season ends, one of the league's biggest stars will be heading to the NFL.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Detroit Lions will sign Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates to a two-year contract. Schefter added that he also had visits with the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders.
Bates was the first star to come out of the opening weekend of the UFL after beating the St. Louis Battlehawks 18-16 on a game-winning 64-yard field goal. That kick was the second longest field goal in pro football history, just two yards behind Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s 66-yard field goal against the team Bates is joining.
The season ended with Bates hitting 17 of 22 field goals, converting 77% of them. His 17 field goals made were the second-most in the UFL. Bates’ multiple 60-yarders landed him on the All-UFL team.
Bates kicked for the Houston Texans in training camp. He did not attempt a field goal in college while attending Arkansas and Texas State. Those schools had him as a kickoff specialist and he landed on the First Team All-SEC selection in 2022.
The UFL has already seen one of its kickers land on an NFL roster. Former Birmingham Stallions kicker Ramiz Ahmed signed with the Commanders last week.
UFL players are not able to sign with the NFL until the Monday after the UFL Championship Game. The Stallions are set to take on the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday for the league’s title at 5 pm EST on FOX.
