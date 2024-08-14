Michigan Panthers Bring Back 15 Players for 2025 Season
After losing multiple players to the NFL, the Michigan Panthers have signed 15 players to return for the 2025 UFL season.
Here is the list of players the team has signed since Friday:
- WR Devin Gray
- DT Garrett Marino
- OT Jarrett Horst
- S Kedrick Whitehead Jr.
- DE Mika Tafua
- WR Devin Ross
- QB E.J. Perry
- TE Gunner Oakes
- LS Jordan Ober
- C Noah Johnson
- OT Ryan Nelson
- RB Toa Taua
- OT James Walker
- RB Matthew Colburn II
- WR Siaosi Mariner
Perry is a key returning player after starting the season as the starting quarterback for the Panthers. He threw for 664 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions while adding 152 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. This gives the Panthers stability at quarterback after having to rotate through four quarterbacks due to injuries.
Colburn, Mariner and Gray are also big-name players returning on offense. Colburn was the leading rusher on the team with 401 yards and four touchdowns. Mariner is currently the top returning receiver with Marcus Simms in the NFL, as Mariner was second in receiving yards with 346 and scored two touchdowns. Gray was fifth on the Panthers with 181 yards and one score.
The offensive line gets a boost with three starters returning for next year. Jarrett Horst was considered the best of the unit after holding down the left tackle position. Noah Johnson started at center for Michigan and Ryan Nelson started at right tackle. James Walker served as a backup lineman last season.
Defensively, the top two players returning are Kedrick Whitehead Jr. and Garrett Marino. Whitehead finished fourth on the Panthers in tackles with 39 and had one tackle for loss and one pass breakup. Marino was one of the top pass rushers at nose as he made two sacks and three tackles for loss while also being third on the team with five pass breakups.
The Panthers finished the 2024 campaign with a 7-3 record and lost to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference title game.
