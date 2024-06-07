Michigan Panthers DE Named UFL Defensive Player of the Year
The United Football League announced Michigan Panthers defensive end Breeland Speaks as the 2024 UFL Defensive Player of the Year on Friday.
Speaks, who was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, led the UFL with 9.5 sacks during the regular season. He also led the league with 13 tackles for loss.
Speaks recorded the most single-game tackles for loss in a game this season with four at Houston on May 26. He recorded three sacks in two separate games, the only UFL player to do so, reaching that mark against Memphis on April 28 and against Houston on May 26.
Speaks and the Panthers are in action this weekend as the 2024 United Football League playoffs begin. The USFL Conference Championship Game is slated for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 8 at Protective Stadium, where the Birmingham Stallions will host Michigan. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 9 at The Dome at America’s Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the San Antonio Brahmas.
The 2024 UFL season will conclude with the Championship game, presented by the U.S. Army, on June 16th, hosted at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.
Tickets to the 2024 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.