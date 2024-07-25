Michigan Panthers Offensive Lineman Inks Deal with Cleveland Browns
UFL fans will see more of their players in the NFL as the start of training camp has seen more players get picked up.
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns signed their first UFL player, offensive lineman Chim Okorafor.
Okorafor started the last three games of the season at left tackle for the Panthers. He spent time in the NFL last year with the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. Michigan selected Okorafor in the ninth round of the 2023 USFL College Draft.
He went to college at Benedictine College in 2022, where he was named to the NAIA All-America team in 2022. Before then, Okorafor attended Riverside, Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburgh State.
The Michigan Panthers are becoming the UFL team that NFL squads are looking at for talent, with four players landing contracts. Kicker Jake Bates was the first to sign with the Detroit Lions. Behind him were wide receiver Marcus Simms with the Seattle Seahawks and linebacker Javin White with the Chicago Bears.
In total, 19 UFL players have signed with the NFL during the offseason, with more earning workouts.
