Michigan Panthers Pass Rusher Joins Indianapolis Colts
The Michigan Panthers have been on a roll during the offseason as another player gets their shot in the big leagues.
Defensive end Levi Bell officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.
Bell signed with the Michigan Panthers back in May to give the team depth going into their playoff run. No statistics were logged for Bell during the regular or postseason. He was a key contributor for the Panthers in 2023 when the team was in the USFL, racking up 16 tackles and four sacks.
Bell played for the Seattle Seahawks last year in the NFL, making 10 tackles and three quarterback hits in three preseason games. He was also a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
At Texas State, Bell was a second-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2022 and landing on PFF's All-American Third Team and All-Sun Belt First Team. He dominated through the 2022 season with 66 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 12 games.
The Panthers have had six players officially sign with NFL teams, leading the rest of the UFL in that arena. Michigan will retain the rights to Bell should he return to the league.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.