Michigan Panthers Pick Up Roughnecks Defensive Tackle from Waiver Wire
The UFL is starting to see action on the waiver wire, and the Michigan Panthers are the latest team to take advantage of it.
On Tuesday, the Panthers claimed defensive tackle Keonte Schad off waivers. The Houston Roughnecks waived Schad on Monday along with five other players who hit the free agent market.
Schad played in all 10 regular-season games for the Roughnecks, making 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble. His situation was unique in 2023 as he played for both the XFL and the USFL. He was with the Orlando Guardians first with two tackles in two games. The New Orleans Breakers brought him on afterward and he played in every game, racking up 25 tackles and 7.5 sacks.
He played his final season of college with the Oregon State Beavers and made 46 tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two pass deflections and one fumble recovery in 13 games. Schad was named to the All-Pac-12 team as an honorable mention selection. He previously played at Minnesota and Ellsworth Community College.
The Panthers have lost four players to the NFL this week while signing cornerback Adonis Alexander to a UFL contract. Michigan finished the 2024 season with a 7-3 record and made the USFL Conference Championship game before falling to the eventual UFL champions Birmingham Stallions.
