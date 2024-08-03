Michigan Panthers Receiver Lands with New Orleans Saints
There is a football takeover brewing for the Nacuas. Two of them played in the UFL this past season for the Michigan Panthers. One of them has made his way back into the NFL.
On Friday, the New Orleans Saints signed wide receiver Samson Nacua to an NFL contract.
Nacua played in seven games for the Panthers last season. He made 11 catches for 125 yards and helped the team make the playoffs. Spring football was already on the resume for Nacua, who was a member of the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL last year.
He previously played in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. In the preseason, he caught two passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Nacua played with his brother Kai at Michigan this past season. His other brother, Puka Nacua, is a star wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams.
Nacua joins fellow UFL wide receiver, Birmingham Stallions' Kevin Austin Jr., who also signed with the Saints during the offseason. There will be heavy competition at wide receiver for the Saints, with 12 wide receivers currently on the roster.
Nacua was one of four players announced on NFL rosters on Friday. The UFL has seen 37 total players land NFL contracts.
