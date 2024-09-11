Michigan Panthers Sign Former Michigan Wolverines Cornerback
Local fans of the Michigan Panthers will recognize a new member to the secondary. On Monday, the Panthers brought in depth at cornerback with the addition of Gemon Green to the squad.
Green joins the team after spending time in the NFL with the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers, racking up seven tackles in three games.
From 2018 through 2022, Green suited up for the yellow and blue of the Michigan Wolverines. He finished his five-year career with 71 tackles and one interception in 42 games. Green earned an All-Big Ten selection during his time with the Wolverines.
Over the last few weeks, the Panthers have slowly been making moves to add to the 2025 training camp roster. They also signed defensive backs KiAnte Hardin and Levonta Taylor.
More work will need to be done at cornerback, as the team currently has only four cornerbacks listed and one defensive back on the current roster. One of the cornerbacks on the roster, Nate Brooks, is currently in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Michigan had a stellar last season, finishing 7-3 and making the USFL Conference Championship game.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.