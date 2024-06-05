Michigan Panthers Swap Quarterbacks, Add Former Oklahoma Linebacker Before Playoffs
It’s UFL playoff week for the Michigan Panthers as they prepare for their matchup against the Birmingham Stallions. They started the week with multiple transactions to set the roster before the highly anticipated game
Here are the team’s following transactions made on Tuesday:
- QB E.J. Perry (placed on inactive roster)
- QB Bryce Perkins (placed on injured reserve list)
- DE Jesus Gibbs (placed on injured reserve list)
- LB DaShaun White (signed)
The quarterback movement is the biggest takeaway from the transactions as this will be the first step in having Perry active for the first time in five games. He was the original starter for Michigan, throwing for 664 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions while rushing for 152 yards and four additional scores.
Perkins heads to the IR, which effectively ends his season. He was signed late in the season after Perry got injured and played in the past four games. In last week’s 20-19 loss to the Stallions, Perkins suffered a lower leg injury while going airborne on a tackle. He finished the season with 343 passing yards and two touchdowns to one interception, as well as 181 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Gibbs played in just four games with the Panthers this season, finishing with two tackles and one forced fumble. He had been the backup defensive tackle behind Walter Palmore on the depth chart.
White returns to the team quickly after playing in seven of the 10 games this season. His regular-season stats include racking up 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery. He was starting at linebacker this season so he will be expected to play a big role in the playoffs.
Kickoff for the USFL Conference title game will be at 3:00 pm EST on ABC.
