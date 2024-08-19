Michigan Panthers Tackling Machine Signs with Los Angeles Chargers
The Michigan Panthers have had quite the offseason as numerous players have signed with the NFL. They are now losing a key linebacker from their franchise since 2022.
Linebacker Frank Ginda was announced as being released from his UFL contract from the league on Sunday night. MLFootball reported that Ginda was signing with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ginda played in six games this season for the Panthers, missing time due to injury. He finished with 34 tackles and three tackles for loss. Over the past two seasons, Ginda has been the emotional leader of the defense, posting 194 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions with Michigan in the USFL. His accolades in the USFL include 2023 All-USFL Team honors and the Defensive Player of the Year award in the same season.
He has spring football experience with the San Diego Fleet of the AAF and the New York Guardians of the XFL. Ginda made a combined 60 tackles and one sack in 13 games.
During his time in the NFL, Ginda has played for the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons. He made 23 tackles in the preseason for both teams.
The UFL has hit over 60 players who have inked deals with NFL teams since the offseason. Ginda is making his third appearance in the NFL, and the second resulting from his performance in the UFL.
