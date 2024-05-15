UFL

Michigan Panthers Waive Defensive End, Sign Former Purdue Receiver

The Michigan Panthers brought in wide receiver Terry Wright and said goodbye to defensive end Mika Tafua on Tuesday.

Anthony Miller

Terry Wright of Purdue hauls in a touchdown pass at 6:27 in the second quarter against Iowa
Terry Wright of Purdue hauls in a touchdown pass at 6:27 in the second quarter against Iowa / John Terhune/Journal & Courier
In this story:

The Michigan Panthers have seen their share of injuries at the wide receiver position. On Tuesday, the team signed Terry Wright while releasing defensive end Mika Tafua.

Wright was waived from the team during training camp after being selected by the Panthers in the UFL Dispersal Draft in January. He played in seven games with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars, catching 13 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Tafua played in seven games for Michigan this season, making 10 tackles. He had a preseason stint in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, racking up three tackles, one sack, one pass deflection and one quarterback hit in three games.

Michigan waived receivers John Hightower and Gavin Holmes on Monday to make room for Devin Ross, who is on track to return from being on injured reserve. Depending on Ross's availability, Marcus Simms is still the number one target on offense so it will be a matter of whether Ross steps in for Trey Quinn or Siaosi Mariner, who have emerged as the number two and three guys.

The Panthers will host the Memphis Showboats to open up Week 8 of the UFL season.

You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.

Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X. 

Published
Anthony Miller

ANTHONY MILLER