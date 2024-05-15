Michigan Panthers Waive Defensive End, Sign Former Purdue Receiver
The Michigan Panthers have seen their share of injuries at the wide receiver position. On Tuesday, the team signed Terry Wright while releasing defensive end Mika Tafua.
Wright was waived from the team during training camp after being selected by the Panthers in the UFL Dispersal Draft in January. He played in seven games with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars, catching 13 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Tafua played in seven games for Michigan this season, making 10 tackles. He had a preseason stint in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, racking up three tackles, one sack, one pass deflection and one quarterback hit in three games.
Michigan waived receivers John Hightower and Gavin Holmes on Monday to make room for Devin Ross, who is on track to return from being on injured reserve. Depending on Ross's availability, Marcus Simms is still the number one target on offense so it will be a matter of whether Ross steps in for Trey Quinn or Siaosi Mariner, who have emerged as the number two and three guys.
The Panthers will host the Memphis Showboats to open up Week 8 of the UFL season.
