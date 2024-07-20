Michigan Panthers Waive Two Players Following College Draft
Roster changes in the UFL have been few and far between as the league takes a break from play until next spring. After the UFL College Draft on Wednesday, the Michigan Panthers decided to get started on their 2025 look.
On Thursday, the team released running back Raymond Calais and tight end Nick Guggemos.
Calais was on the suspended list all season for the Panthers, never seeing the field. He appeared in one game for the D.C. Defenders in the XFL last year but lost four yards on one carry. He previously spent four years with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Michigan Panthers signed Guggemos in March, but he was immediately placed on the injured reserve list as he never saw the field. While he made some stops at NFL camps, he never made it on a final NFL roster. He made one catch in college with St. Thomas.
During the college draft, the Panthers brought in offensive help with four picks on the line, one at quarterback and one at receiver. They previously lost two players to the NFL with wide receiver Marcus Simms joining the Seattle Seahawks and kicker Jake Bates signing with the Detroit Lions.
