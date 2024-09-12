Minnesota Vikings GM: Players From UFL “Lead to Better Competition on NFL Rosters”
The UFL continues to earn recognition from members of the NFL for the important contributions it is making to the league.
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke to the media about the strengthening of NFL rosters through the addition of UFL star players.
“Growth opportunities afforded players by the UFL can absolutely lead to better competition on NFL rosters,” Adofo-Mensah said. “If players in the UFL ascend through the opportunity with professional organizations and access to continued coaching and structure, that provides us with valuable information to evaluate if those ascending players fit the characteristics we target to bring potential added value and competition to our roster.”
The Vikings have already benefitted from the UFL as they currently have former Arlington Renegades defensive lineman Jalen Redmond on the 53-man roster. Redmond did not play in Week 1, spending the opener on the inactive list against the New York Giants. Minnesota also had Houston Roughnecks wide receiver Justin Hall and Birmingham Stallions quarterback Matt Corral on its preseason roster before cutting them.
The inaugural season of the UFL has certainly been one of success as 21 players are currently on NFL rosters, including active rosters, practice squads and injured reserve. The UFL shared on Wednesday that including 41 legacy players, a total of 137 players who have played in spring football have been on NFL rosters.
