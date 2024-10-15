Minnesota Vikings Release Former Arlington Renegades Defensive End
After just two games played, former Arlington Renegades pass rusher Jalen Redmond’s time in the NFL is over for now. On Friday, the Minnesota Vikings announced they had released Redmond from the roster.
Redmond played in 23 defensive snaps for the Vikings in appearances against the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers. He had one tackle, one quarterback hit and one sack in those two matchups. The Vikings signed Redmond after his first season in the UFL with the Renegades.
At the beginning of the 2024 UFL season, Redmond was considered one of the best pass rushers in the league. Through four games, he led the league in sacks with 4.5 sacks. He also racked up 18 tackles and five tackles for loss before an ankle injury derailed the rest of his season.
Redmond was one of two non-special teams players who played in the UFL last year to appear in a game alongside Denver Broncos and former Birmingham Stallions defensive end Dondrea Tillman, who also posted a sack on the same day that Redmond did.
The Renegades still own Redmond’s player rights so Arlington could re-sign him. It would be wise for the Renegades to retain arguably their best defensive player last year.
