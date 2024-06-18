Minnesota Vikings Sign Arlington Renegades Pass Rusher
With the conclusion of the UFL season, players are officially able to sign with NFL teams. One of the first is Arlington Renegades defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, who will be signing with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. The UFL terminated Redmond’s contract on Monday night for the move to occur.
Redmond quickly became a star on the Renegades defense early in the season. Unfortunately, an ankle injury will keep him out of six games during the season. He finished with 18 tackles, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, which was still second on the team despite his absence for more than half the season.
Arlington Renegades head coach Bob Stoops was familiar with Redmond after his time in Oklahoma with the Sooners. In four seasons at Oklahoma, Redmond racked up 71 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. His best season came in 2019 as a redshirt freshman when he had 6.5 sacks.
The Renegades also had a defender be the first player to sign with the NFL last year with linebacker Willie Taylor joining the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Six players had their contracts terminated on Monday night in anticipation of them signing with an NFL team.
