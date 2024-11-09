Minnesota Vikings Sign Former Arlington Renegades Pass Rusher to 53-Man Roster
The NFL journey of former Arlington Renegades defensive lineman Jalen Redmond continues as he heads to the active roster. The Minnesota Vikings elevated Redmond from the practice roster to the active roster ahead of their matchup with Jacksonville.
Redmond is no stranger to the Vikings this season, already appearing in five games. In September, Redmond racked up his first career sack in the Vikings' win over the Houston Texans. His regular season numbers include three tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and one sack.
Last season in the UFL, Redmond notched 18 tackles, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, which was the most in the UFL through the first four games. Redmond was injured and missed the last six games of the regular season, but that didn't stop Minnesota from signing him to an NFL contract after the UFL season.
Redmond will come in as a depth guy who might get some snaps for the Vikings. He's already proven that he can get to the quarterback on the NFL level.
The Vikings also signed a former spring football player in kicker John Parker Romo, who will replace the injured Will Reichard. Romo kicked for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL back in 2023 and made 17 of 19 field goals.
Minnesota is 6-2 on the season and will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1:00 pm EST.
