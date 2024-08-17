Minnesota Vikings Sign Former Birmingham Stallions Starting QB
Another Birmingham Stallions quarterback has signed with the NFL as Matt Corral heads to Minnesota to join the Vikings.
Corral started the UFL season as the starting quarterback for the Stallions before getting replaced by Adrian Martinez. In six regular season games, Corral threw for 494 yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions while also rushing for 92 yards.
The pivotal moment of Corral's UFL career came in the USFL Conference Championship game against the Michigan Panthers. Late in the game, he replaced a struggling Martinez and completed nine of 11 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the 31-18 win. That win sent the Stallions to the UFL title game, where they beat the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0.
In the 2022 NFL Draft, Corral was the Carolina Panthers' third-round pick, spending a little over a season there and suffering a season-ending injury during the 2022 preseason. After the 2023 preseason, Corral signed with the New England Patriots but spent less than a month with the team, leaving the team for a short time and eventually getting released.
Ole Miss saw a star in Corral in his four years at the school, as he was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2021. He finished his college career with 8,287 passing yards and 57 touchdowns. Corral also ran for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns in 37 games.
Minnesota signed Corral after losing their first-round pick J.J. McCarthy to a season-ending injury. Sam Darnold is expected to be the starter with Corral battling for the second or third string job for the Vikings.
The signing of Corral puts the UFL at exactly 60 players who have signed NFL contracts. 57 players will be in action during Week 3 of the preseason.
