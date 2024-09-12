Multiple D.C. Defenders Wide Receivers Currently On NFL Rosters
Perhaps it should come as no surprise that a team coached by former longtime wide receiver Reggie Barlow has five players from that position currently on NFL rosters.
The D.C. Defenders hold that distinction after their latest alum, Ty Scott, has signed on to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad after spending the entire summer with the team before being released at final cuts. It was a familiar fate for the Missouri State standout, who was let go by the Kansas City Chiefs a year ago in the same scenario.
This time, however, Scott has done enough to get another shot. However, with constant change on the back end of NFL rosters weekly, his current standing may not last long.
Based on NCAA data, over 98% of all college football players don't make NFL teams. Getting an opportunity and potentially making it on the pro level becomes much more challenging if you are a small school undrafted player.
The existence of leagues like the XFL, USFL and now UFL have opened up a new pathway to the grandest football league on the planet.
Scott caught 25 passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns with the D.C. Defenders this past UFL season. He joins a growing list of D.C. Defenders alum at the wide receiver position who are currently on NFL rosters, including 2023 stars Lucky Jackson (Minnesota Vikings), Chris Blair (Atlanta Falcons), Kelvin Harmon (Dallas Cowboys) and Brandon Smith (New York Jets).
They represent a wide range of players from different backgrounds who are getting opportunities to stick in the NFL after shining in the United Football League.
The pipeline of Defenders players on NFL rosters is a testament to the UFL's value, but also to the spring league's scouts, general managers and coaches.
D.C. GM Von Hutchins has done a great job scouting and recruiting talent for the Defenders coaching staff. To that end, assistants such as Alvance Robinson in 2023, and Sean Anderson this past season, deserve credit for helping multiple pass catchers experience career progression by catching on with NFL teams.
