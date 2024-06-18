New England Patriots Sign All-UFL D.C. Defenders Offensive Lineman
Liam Fornadel has signed with the New England Patriots after working out for the team in early June. The spring league standout had interest from multiple teams and also worked for the Green Bay Packers.
An ALL-XFL player for D.C. in 2023, Fornadel played at a higher level in 2024 for the Defenders. Pro Football Focus graded him with the highest pass-blocking grade (82.4) in the UFL and second-highest offensive grade at OL (79.1).
The 6-5 311-pound guard also has experience playing tackle from his days as an All-FCS player at JMU, starting a total of 41 games at both positions. Fornadel's versatility will give him a chance to stick with New England this coming season.
As of press time, there are 10 reported signings of UFL players by NFL teams. That list should continue to grow throughout the summer and early fall.
The Defenders, coached by Reggie Barlow with a roster compiled by GM Von Hutchins, have seen several players draw NFL interest since the UFL season ended, despite a disappointing 2024 campaign.
Wide receivers Ty Scott and Brandon Smith, cornerbacks Gareon Conley and DeAndre Baker, offensive Linemen Liam Fornadel and William Barnes, kicker Matthew McCrane and star pass rusher Malik Fisher have all received NFL workouts in the last few weeks. .
A year ago, the Defenders saw All-XFL punter Daniel Whelan make the Green Bay Packers roster, and play a full season in the NFL. Now a whole group of new players will get that opportunity.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.