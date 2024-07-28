New England Patriots Sign Memphis Showboats Run Stopper, Former Washington Huskies Walk-On
The Memphis Showboats continue to produce good talent this offseason and it appears the New England Patriots have been keeping tabs.
The Patriots signed Showboats defensive lineman Josiah Bronson on Sunday.
Bronson played in all 10 regular-season games for Memphis and finished with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass breakup.
He has experience in the NFL after having played for four teams from 2021 through 2023. His rookie season saw Bronson on the field the most for the New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns, finishing with 12 tackles in seven games. Bronson, 27, also played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins.
Memphis has had three players sign with the NFL. Bronson joins cornerback Nehemiah Shelton with the New York Jets and receiver Daewood Davis signing with the Carolina Panthers. Shelton was recently released by the Jets as they made room to sign Birmingham Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez.
The UFL has now seen 28 players land NFL contracts.
The Showboats finished the 2024 season with a 2-8 record and won the first pick of every round in the UFL College Draft that took place two weeks ago.
