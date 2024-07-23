New Orleans Saints Sign Birmingham Stallions WR Kevin Austin Jr.
Roster transactions are starting to pick up as training camps begin in the NFL. UFL players are starting to get more looks from NFL teams with some landing contracts.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Birmingham Stallions wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. has agreed to a contract with the New Orleans Saints.
Austin was one of the top receivers on the Stallions last season, finishing fourth in receiving yards with 253 yards. He also had 15 catches and two touchdowns in 10 games. His best game came against the Memphis Showboats where he had four catches for 108 yards and an 80-yard touchdown catch. He helped the Stallions capture their third straight league title with a 25-0 win over the San Antonio Brahmas.
This will be the second time that Austin has landed in the NFL after playing two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. While he never recorded a start in the regular season, Austin spent time on their practice squad in 2022 and was cut from the team at the end of training camp last year.
In college at Notre Dame, Austin was named as a first team All-Independent selection by Phil Steele in 2021 after making 48 catches for 888 yards and seven touchdowns. He played three out of the four years with the Fighting Irish.
Austin is the third Birmingham Stallions player to be signed by the NFL. Running back Ricky Person Jr. signed with the Seattle Seahawks, and defensive end Dondrea Tillman signed with the Denver Broncos earlier in the offseason.
