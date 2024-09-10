New XFL-Inspired Kickoff for NFL Led to Opening Week Touchdown
There have been mixed reviews about the new kickoff rules in the NFL that was inspired by the XFL, but the results show that it is trending in the right direction.
Looking at the numbers, through 15 games that doesn’t include Monday night’s New York Jets-San Francisco 49ers game, touchbacks have decreased from 73% last season to 63.5% in Week 1. While some may not be thrilled about not seeing a massive change in it, one aspect has made NFL folks optimistic.
In the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills game, Cardinals returner DeeJay Dallas took a kickoff back 96 yards for a touchdown. The NFL had four total kickoff returns for touchdowns last season.
During the NFL offseason, the league decided to make its iteration of the kickoff inspired by the XFL’s kickoff rules it used in 2020 and 2023. The biggest parts of the rule the NFL kept in from the XFL was the landing zones between the 1- and 20-yard lines and players being five yards apart and can’t move until the ball is caught.
The results of the kickoff should improve with some already calling for the league to change the rule. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell already announced that the league will not make a change mid-season.
Patience will be important, as NFL fans and teams must see how it works the full season before deciding to make changes in the offseason.
