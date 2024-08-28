New York Jets May Add Several UFL Standouts To Practice Squad
The New York Jets and 31 other NFL teams have pared down to an initial 53-player active roster for the upcoming regular season. After a waiver process, teams will form 16-player practice squads on Wednesday afternoon.
Prior to the Jets' 37 moves to get down to 53, New York had seven UFL 2024 players vying for final spots.
Among them were Birmingham Stallions quarterback and UFL MVP Adrian Martinez, D.C. Defenders wide receiver Brandon Smith, San Antonio Brahmas offensive lineman Kohl Levao, Arlington Renegades widout Isaiah Winstead, Defenders linebacker Anthony Hines, Brahmas defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman and Memphis Showboats cornerback Nehemiah Shelton, who spent time with the Jets last season.
Also presiding on New York's roster is XFL 2023 standout, Arlington defensive lineman Bruce Hector, who spent time on Gang Green's roster last season.
It's possible that Hector could be back on the PS. However, the Jets kept an unprecedented 11 defensive linemen on their active roster, including two of D.C.'s UFL rookie draft picks in undrafted free agents Leonard Taylor from the University of Miami and Michigan stalwart Braiden McGregor.
The UFL standouts who impressed the most in the preseason for the Jets were Martinez, Smith and Levao. All three are expected to be targets for New York's practice squad.
Robert Saleh's squad kept two quarterbacks on their 53: Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor. However, there is a need for a third signal-caller on the PS. Martinez was battling with Wyoming's Andrew Peasley for the role. Rookie Jordan Travis's placement on injured reserve created an opening.
Martinez signed with the Jets in late July and flashed his big-play upside this summer in preseason action.
The Jets could look toward signing an experienced NFL veteran instead of keeping Martinez around. However, because of his athletic ability, he would be an ideal candidate to simulate opposing team's mobile quarterbacks during practice weeks.
Smith had to make the most of the opportunities in a crowded receiver room. That's precisely what he did during preseason action. Smith hauled in all five of his targets this preseason, four of which were contested catches. He was the only player in the NFL this summer to haul in 100% of his contested catches.
The versatile Levao had an excellent preseason, earning a 77.7 grade from Pro Football Focus in three games.
Although there is disappointment in not making an initial 53-player roster, getting your foot in the door by way of a practice squad is a strong consolation. After all, NFL teams are allowed to elevate two players from the PS for every game. You are truly a weekly candidate to be active on game days. Plus, the nature of injuries in football means that you are only a step away from being elevated permanently.
For players like Martinez and several other stars in spring pro football, the UFL has bettered the odds for football athletes to extend and advance their careers, no matter how challenging they may be.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X@ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with the UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.