New York Jets Sign Memphis Showboats Cornerback
The UFL has seen an influx of players getting signed and earn try outs with training camp underway in the NFL. That all continued this week with more player signings announced.
On Tuesday, the New York Jets signed Memphis Showboats cornerback Nehemiah Shelton.
Shelton played in seven games for the Showboats last season, finishing with 10 tackles. This will be his second time with the Jets after being with the team last year, making one tackle in two preseason games. He also played for the Showboats in the USFL last year before the NFL, posting three tackles in three games.
At San Jose State, Shelton was named as an honorable mention for the All-Mountain West team in 2021 and 2022. He finished his college career with 146 tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, six interceptions and 24 pass deflections in 33 games.
The UFL announced four additional players had officially signed with NFL teams, bringing the total this offseason to 17. Shelton is the second Showboats player to be signed as wide receiver Daewood Davis joined the Carolina Panthers earlier in the offseason.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
