New York Jets Work Out UFL Standout Kicker Matt Coghlin
The 2-4 New York Jets have had a tumultuous start to their 2024 season, but they could easily be 4-2 if not for the surprising struggles of longtime NFL kicker Greg Zuerlein. The Jets, following another tough, narrow loss this past Monday night to Buffalo, could be making a change at kicker after Zuerlein missed two makeable field goals in a three-point defeat just weeks after he failed to kick a game-winner at the gun against Denver.
As a result, New York has opened up competition for Zuerlein's tenuous hold on the kicking position. The Jets worked out three kickers on Wednesday. Two of them are NFL regulars, Riley Patterson and Cade York. The unknown to many casuals in football circles is former Michigan State and Spring League standout Matthew Coghlin.
Coghlin has been Mr. Dependable the last two seasons in the spring, connecting on 34 of 36 field goals for the USFL's New Orleans Breakers and the Memphis Showboats in the UFL this year. He has made six kicks over 50 yards, and has been perfect on extra point tries.
Beyond the Jets, Coghlin recently tried out for the San Fransisco 49ers. He hasn't gotten the same chance to shine in the NFL that his fellow spring league kickers have gained in recent years, but his time could be coming.
Patterson and York are two specialists with more notoriety and NFL pedigree. After all, Coghlin has never kicked in an NFL game. But perhaps the success of all-world kicker Brandon Aubrey and Jake Bates will give pause to NFL teams who are dismissive of Coghlin's success in another pro football league.
Over time, it's been proven that specialists in an alternate pro league can make seamless transitions and play at a star level.
There are several long snappers and kicking specialists who have seen success in the NFL after honing their craft in another pro football league, from all-time great Adam Vinatieri to present-day stars such as Younghoe Koo, and Brandon Aubrey.
Maybe Coghlin will finally get the opportunity he deserves to follow the path his fellow spring league predecessors have taken successfully.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
