NFL Takes Page from UFL's Book: Broadcasts to Include In-Game Interviews, Pregame Locker Room
The UFL continues to influence the NFL, as broadcasting innovations that have been seen in the spring will start being seen in the fall.
This week, the NFL announced that there will be in-game interviews with head coaches, coordinators and some players. TV networks will have the ability to enter locker rooms before games.
It's a practice that the spring football leagues like the UFL, XFL and USFL have been employing since 2020. For example, sideline reporters like Brock Huard would talk to players after a big play and talk to coaches throughout the game to hear strategy.
This would be the second piece of spring football to come over to the NFL in 2024, as the kickoff rules that were featured in the XFL in 2020 and 2023 influenced the NFL to change its kickoff rule for this season. The NFL has also used other broadcasting innovations from the XFL, like the Skycam, which was first featured in 2001.
While leagues like the UFL are important in giving players and coaches jobs and opportunities to be showcased on national television, they're also important in keeping the game of football moving forward. In-game interviews give fans insight into what players and coaches are thinking. Seeing inside the locker room before a game will give fans a peek at conversations and speeches.
Fans and media have made noise about the NFL adopting the UFL's replay presentation on TV. Fans want to understand the game better by knowing how officials make calls, so transparency is essential.
Much of the NFL's goal of progressing the game to make it more exciting, faster and safer ties into how the UFL is experimenting with new rules and innovations.
