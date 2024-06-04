NFL Washington Commanders Sign Former Birmingham Stallions Kicker
The first domino has fallen with former UFL players signing with NFL teams. Sources told Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala on Tuesday the Washington Commanders signed former Birmingham Stallions kicker Ramiz Ahmed.
Ahmed came in earlier in the season to fill in for Chris Blewitt who got injured for the Stallions. In six games, Ahmed made 10 of 13 field goals, which was good for 76.9%. His longest field goal of the season was 46 yards out. Birmingham recently released Ahmed to make room for Blewitt’s return.
In 2022, Ahmed kicked in the USFL for the Pittsburgh Maulers where he made 14 of 22 field goals while hitting the longest field goal in the league that year with 61 yards out. He also played for the Green Bay Packers later that year.
In college at Nevada, he was a kickoff specialist and kicker for two seasons making 15 of 20 field goals. He also had 133 kickoffs with 75 of them being touchbacks.
Washington made the signing on the heels of releasing starting kicker Brandon McManus. The release occurred as McManus has been accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit.
Ahmed is the first UFL player since the regular season ended to sign with an NFL team. The UFL playoffs start this weekend with Birmingham facing the Michigan Panthers on Saturday. The San Antonio Brahmas meet the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday.
