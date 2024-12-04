Nine Players Sign UFL Contracts Including Former Indianapolis Colts Running Back
It was another strong start to the UFL signing week, as the league executed nine contracts on Monday and Tuesday. Only two of the nine signings were of players who played in the league last season, with the rest representing new faces joining the UFL for 2025.
Let's take a look at the players who were signed.
D.C. Defenders
- RB Deon Jackson
- K Matt McCrane
- WR Shaq Davis
Jackson has played for three NFL teams since 2021, spending three of those seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He rushed for 283 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL career.
After kicking for the Defenders the last two years, making 28 of 36 attempted field goals, McCrane returns to spring football for his fourth season, Davis has been on practice squads with three teams since 2023, first appearing in spring football in 2025.
Memphis Showboats
CB Jason Maitre
Maitre was most recently with the Miami Dolphins before being cut from the team. He played his college ball at Boston College for five years before transferring to Wisconsin for the 2023 campaign. In 56 games, Maitre made 166 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 22 pass deflections and four interceptions.
San Antonio Brahmas
- OLB Garrett Nelson
- CB William Hooper
The Cincinnati Bengals waived Nelson in September after he started the season on their practice squad. He played four seasons for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, where he racked up 167 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 43 games.
Hooper went undrafted in 2023 and has played for four NFL teams, most recently with the Atlanta Falcons. During his time at Northwestern State he made 100 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 21 pass deflections and three interceptions.
Birmingham Stallions
- OT Alex Akingbulu
- OT Ilm Manning
Akingbulu is back in spring football after he played in 2022 with the Philadelphia Stars, after which he landed in the NFL with the Washington Commanders for two seasons. Manning has played for four NFL teams since 2023 after going undrafted out of Hawaii.
St. Louis Battlehawks
CB Nick Whiteside
Whiteside played in two games with the Commanders last year in the NFL, appearing in 15 snaps on defense and 13 snaps on special teams. Washington released him at the end of training camp this year.
