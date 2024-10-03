Nine Players Sign UFL Contracts, Including Six to D.C. Defenders
The D.C. Defenders have had the quietest offseason of all the UFL teams, but they are back in action as part of the signing spree in the UFL on Tuesday.
Nine players were signed, including one to the Michigan Panthers, two to the Arlington Renegades and six to the Defenders. This marks 12 players signed by Arlington since Friday. D.C. has made its first signings of the offseason.
Here’s a look at the signings of each team and how they shape the rosters.
Michigan Panthers
WR Gavin Holmes
Holmes was signed by the Panthers back in April before he was released in May. He did not record a stat with Michigan. In 2023, Holmes played in three preseason games with the Tennessee Titans, making two receptions for 19 yards. The wide receiver room in Michigan has had players come in and out from the NFL, but with mostly everyone coming back, Holmes will have to compete for a roster spot against stiff competition.
Arlington Renegades
- WR Isaiah Winstead
- OG Marcus Minor
Winstead returns to Arlington after spending the preseason with the New York Jets. In seven games with the Renegades, he made 12 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He will be one of the starters entering training camp with Tyler Vaughns and JaVonta Payton competing at the top.
Minor came in later in the season as the starting left guard for the Renegades. He was previously a two-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh in 2021 and 2022. Arlington will look at him as another guy competing for a starting job when training camp rolls around.
D.C. Defenders
- CB Adam Sparks
- RB Darius Hagans
- OT David Satkowski
- S Deontay Anderson
- DT Joe Wallace
- C Michael Maietti
Hagans did a lot for the Defenders offense during the season as he rushed for 173 yards, caught for 32 yards, returned one kickoff for 21 yards and scored a rushing touchdown in eight games. With Abram Smith set to return from injury, Hagans will have to compete with Cam’Ron Harris for the backup job but should still see playing time.
Stakowski was mostly a backup offensive lineman last season. Maietti was the starting center all season for the Defenders as they get much needed depth on the line back for 2025.
Anderson is the top defender on this list back for D.C. as he had 21 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass breakup in nine games. Wallace appeared in four games, making seven tackles and two tackles for loss. Sparks was one of the top cornerbacks on the Las Vegas Vipers roster in 2023 in the XFL as he made 32 tackles and one interception in six games he started.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.