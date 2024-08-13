Notable UFL Players in Madden 25
One of the most popular and famous video game series has been released for early access for those who paid for it with UFL ties.
EA Sports Madden NFL 25 was released on Monday for early access on multiple consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox. The game will be released to everyone on Friday.
With the new NFL game out, that leaves many UFL fans wondering if their favorite players made the game and where they rank. That would indeed be the case as there are several former and current UFL players in the game.
This article will contain only some current and former UFL players, focusing on the ones who have signed NFL contracts and notable players who are available to play. It's worth noting that this article will not contain every single UFL player in Madden, but the highest rated and biggest names.
With every early-release game, rosters may need correction. The biggest names in the UFL, quarterback Adrian Martinez and kicker Jake Bates, were left out of the game. Of the over 50 UFL players who signed with the NFL, five of them are correctly on their respective team's roster in Madden. 14 other players are in Madden but listed as free agents.
Looking into the numbers, five current or former UFL players have a player rating of 70 or higher. San Antonio Brahmas cornerback Darius Phillips is the highest ranked player with a 73 overall.
Here's a breakdown of current or former UFL players on Madden rosters, those who are free agents in Madden despite being on an NFL team and free agents in Madden.
Madden 25 UFL Players (Rating)
On Madden & NFL Rosters
- CB Gareon Conley (71) (Retired)
- RE Jalen Redmond (63)
- LB Willie Harvey (67)
- OL Jaryd Jones-Smith (54)
- K Ramiz Ahmed (64)
Free Agent in Madden, Currently on NFL Roster
- WR Kevin Austin Jr. (61)
- WR Samson Nacua (59)
- S A.J. Thomas (58)
- LB Mike Rose (63)
- DL Carlos Davis (63)
- DL Breeland Speaks (65)
- WR Hakeem Butler (65)
- CB Nate Brooks (63)
- CB Kiondre Thomas (61)
- CB Delonte Hood (61)
- DT Josiah Bronson (62)
- DE Levi Bell (60)
- OLB Wyatt Ray (60)
- OT Julie’n Davenport (62)
Notable Free Agent in Madden, In UFL
- QB - Matt Corral (60), A.J. McCarron (58), E.J. Perry (55), Holton Ahlers (54), Reid Sinnett (50), Kevin Hogan & Danny Etling (48)
- RB - Anthony McFarland (67), Kennedy Brooks & Nate McCrary (63), Kirk Merritt (62), John Lovett (56)
- WR - Amari Rodgers & Marquez Stevenson (69), John Hightower & Trey Quinn (68), Deon Cain & Marcell Ateman (67), Darrius Shepherd (66), Matt Landers & Isaiah Zuber (65)
- TE - Jace Sternberger (62)
- OL - Bobby Evans Jr. (64), Isaiah Prince (62)
- DL - Tarell Basham (70), Taco Charlton (68), Trevon Coley (63)
- LB - Pita Taumoepenu (64), Bumper Pool (63), DeMarquis Gates (62), Carson Wells (62), Frank Ginda (62)
- CB - Darius Phillips (73), Cameron Dantzler (71), Jimmy Moreland (68)
- FS - Kenny Robinson Jr. (66), Bubba Bolden (63), Myles Dorn (61), T.J. Carter (59)
- SS - Teez Tabor (66), JuJu Hughes (64), Vernon Scott (63)
- K - Matt Ammendola (67), Chris Blewitt (66), Andrew Melvis (63)
- P - Drue Chrisman (70), Colby Wadman (64)
