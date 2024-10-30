Pair of Players Re-Sign to UFL, Including YouTube Star
One of the most popular names in the UFL is making his triumphant return after suffering a scary injury last season.
On Tuesday, the UFL announced the re-signing of two players. The St. Louis Battlehawks brought back wide receiver Blake Jackson and the San Antonio Brahmas re-signed kicker Donald De La Haye, aka "Deestroying".
Haye was the original starting kicker for San Antonio last season and handled kickoffs as well. He technically missed a field goal in the opener against the D.C. Defenders, but it did not count; the Brahmas called a timeout, then ran a trick play that resulted in a touchdown pass to offensive lineman Alex Mollette. Haye hurt his neck the next week against the Memphis Showboats trying to make a tackle, which cost him the rest of the season.
One of the longest-tenured players in spring football, Johnson is entering his fourth season and his second with the Battlehawks. He made seven receptions for 20 yards in 10 games last year and was previously one of the leading receivers for the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons, hauling in 45 passes for 440 yards and two touchdowns. He also played for the Houston Roughnecks in 2020 and contributed five catches for 50 yards and one touchdown.
The Battlehawks and Brahmas faced off in the XFL Conference Championship, with the Brahmas advancing before ultimately losing to the Birmingham Stallions by a margin of 25-0.
