Pair of UFL O-Linemen Score Contracts with Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams turned to the UFL to add some size to the offensive line.
Birmingham Stallions left tackle Matt Kaskey and Memphis Showboats guard Alec Lindstrom signed contracts with the Rams, with the news becoming official on Tuesday.
Kaskey has been a veteran on the Stallions' offensive line over the last two seasons. He started at left tackle in the 2024 season and helped lead the top rushing attack in the UFL en route to the league title. Similar results were achieved in 2023, when Birmingham was part of the USFL as Kaskey started eight games on the line. In both seasons, the Stallions won the league title.
The Rams had Kaskey on their roster in the past, as he started his NFL career with them in 2019. He also had stops with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers.
Lindstrom was a new member of spring football, jumping in and out of the lineup for the Memphis Showboats. He played right guard for the Showboats but has also played center in the past. The Dallas Cowboys had him on the roster over the last two years before he joined the UFL.
At Boston College, Lindstrom started for three straight seasons, twice earning First Team All-ACC selections in 2020 and 2021, and Third Team All-ACC honors in 2019. He started 36 games in his five-year college career.
The UFL has had 41 players sign NFL contracts since the offseason began. There has been a flux in signings after only 11 players had made the jump as of about two weeks before NFL training camps.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
