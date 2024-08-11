Potential Candidates for the Memphis Showboats Head Coach Job

UFL

Who would be a good fit to lead the Memphis Showboats in 2025?

Showboats helmets sit on the sidelines during the UFL game between the San Antonio Brahmas and Memphis Showboats in Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, April 6, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Memphis Showboats are undergoing quite a bit of change in response to their disappointing 2024 campaign.

It started with the news that general manager Dennis Polian was stepping away from the Showboats earlier in August. Head coach John DeFilippo became the second leader of the organization to step away after it was reported he would not return for a second season.

The UFL is looking to replace the two with new faces to help rebuild a 2-8 team from last season. So, who will be the next head coach of the Showboats for the 2025 season?

Here are some candidates who can make an impact immediately on the organization.

Memphis Showboats Head Coach Candidates

1. Bart Andrus

Apr 15, 2023; Memphis, TN, USA; Philadelphia Stars head coach Bart Andrus (left) talks with quarterback Case Cookus (10) during a timeout during the first half against the Memphis Showboats at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Bart Andrus is a spring football legend with experience as a head coach in NFL Europe, the original UFL, The Spring League, XFL, CFL and USFL. Andrus is an accomplished coach at that, as he won the World Bowl in NFL Europe and took the Philadelphia Stars to the USFL Championship game in 2022. He's well respected in coaching circles and has helped develop players to get them ready for the NFL.

2. Mike Riley

New Jersey Generals coach Mike Riley talks with quarterback Dakota Prukop during their game against the Pittsburgh Maulers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Sunday, April 23, 2023. Mauersvgenerals8980 / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mike Riley is another spring football legend who has even been a head coach in the NFL with the then-San Diego Chargers and in college with Oregon State and Nebraska. Riley won 112 games at the college level and won two Grey Cups with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 1988 and 1990. He last coached in the USFL with the New Jersey Generals and was seen at the first UFL game this season in Arlington, so he still has close ties with the league.

3. Terrell Buckley

Mar 5, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Orlando Guardians head coach Terrell Buckley on the sidelines against the Arlington Renegades during the first half at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports / Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone will point at his record with the Orlando Guardians and turn down the thought of Terrell Buckley being a head coach again. The truth was that even though Buckley went 1-9 with the Guardians in the XFL last year, the players loved playing under him and he was beloved by XFL fans. Given the right general manager to build the Showboats, Buckley is a good enough leader and motivator to get players excited to play for him and win.

4. Jarren Horton

Pittsburgh Maulers defensive coordinator Jarren Horton during practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. / Julie Vennitti Botos / Canton Repository / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is the most popular name among fans for good reason. Jarren Horton was the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL for two seasons. In 2023, he coached a defense that ranked first in total defense (257.5) and points allowed per game (17.8) and added USFL Assistant Coach of the Year to his season. The 32-year-old would give youth and a fresh name in spring football that helps rebuild one of the worst defenses in the UFL and make them competitive again.

5. Anthony Blevins

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants defensive line coach Sean Spencer (left) and linebackers coach Anthony Blevins react during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another popular name, Anthony Blevins, lost his shot at being a head coach after the Las Vegas Vipers were not included in the UFL merger. Blevins recently joined the Birmingham Stallions late in the season as an assistant to help them win a UFL title. He's another popular name in coaching circles, and he deserves another chance to lead a team.

