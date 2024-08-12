Potential Candidates For Vacant Memphis Showboats Coaching Job
The United Football League has begun its search for a new Memphis Showboats head coach after the league announced that John DeFilippo has stepped down.
We are truly grateful for Coach DeFilippo’s contributions to the Memphis Showboats, UFL, and Legacy USFL. We wish John all the best in his future endeavors.- UFL Executive VP Daryl Johnston
UFL 2024 head coaches, whose contracts expired on June 30, are not guaranteed to return in 2025. However, many are still operating under the assumption of an unwritten agreement that they'll be back once the league's payroll clock restarts on Jan. 1. The caveat is whether or not they choose to return because life and career circumstances could change the equation.
The Showboats are headed for wholesale changes with not only DeFilippo gone but also general manager Dennis Polian, who stepped down last month.
The centralized aspect of the UFL sees the league's football operations at the helm of a hiring process.
There are many possibilities as to who the UFL can seek to take over the Memphis football operation. The unique requirements entailed in the spring pro football world could limit a wider net from being cast. But there are early logical contenders for the Showboats vacant head coaching spot.
Let's delve into three very real possible hires along with some other suggestions.
Mike Riley
Mike Riley has a combination of what he knows and who he knows working for him.
The well-respected veteran head coach has extensive experience operating in non-NFL pro leagues, where he's won championships and coach of the year accolades. Beyond his college and NFL tenures, Riley has coached in the CFL, AAF, USFL, XFL and the World League of American Football.
Riley's connection to UFL executive VP of football ops, Daryl Moose Johnston, from their time together in the AAF and USFL, indeed gives him an advantage for the Memphis gig. That's if the 71-year-old ball coach will run it back again. Family issues have seen him step aside in the past.
Riley also has ties to and is familiar with some of the players he coached in the USFL who are currently on the Showboats roster, such as superstar running back Darius Victor. Could a reunion between the 2022 USFL coach and Offensive Player of the Year be in the cards?
Back in May, Riley was appointed to the College Football Playoff's selection committee. Riley's appointment as a selector shouldn't prohibit him from getting back on the sidelines in the UFL, if he so desires.
Jarren Horton
The Horton name is a familiar one in football circles, but even more so in the spring football world. Jarren Horton has a strong and loyal group of backers who were justifiably impressed with the work the 32-year-old did alongside his father Ray with the Pittsburgh Maulers.
As defensive coordinator for Pittsburgh, the 32-year-old defensive coordinator won assistant coach of the year honors in the USFL. Horton's creative schemes and adept player usage saw the Maulers defense as a catalyst in the team's improbable run to a title game in 2023.
As a contrast to hiring a veteran, the UFL can truly embody being a league of opportunity for young professionals by hiring Horton. A new road for the league that has largely a veteran stable of head coaches. But a refreshing one that will net universal approval.
Anthony Blevins
Like so many of the league's coaches effected by the downsizing of the USFL and XFL merger from 16 teams to eight, Anthony Blevins was left on the outside looking in after leaving a standing job with the New York Giants for his first head coaching job with the now defunct Vegas Vipers.
Unlike, the dozens of coaches left unemployed in 2024, Blevins' story had a happy ending. He returned home to Birmingham, winning a championship, in a prominent role on Skip Holtz's defensive staff.
Maybe the Memphis opening will give Blevins a second chance to fulfill a career dream.
Other Memphis Head Coach Possibilities
The UFL can elevate from within. Because of Coach DeFilippo's exit. The Showboats staff, although not currently under contract, are left flapping in the breeze. Defensive coordinator Carnell Lake and former longtime college coach Paul Pasqualoni seem like two logical in-house choices for interview.
Another prominent UFL assistant who should get a look is San Antonio Brahmas offensive coordinator A.J. Smith.
The UFL could decide to go back into its well of coaches with recent spring experience. In that vain, Bart Andrus or Jim Haslett might be considerations.
If the league decides to journey outside its bubble. Two candidates with name recognition who could seek redemption are the Gruden brothers, Jay and Jon. Both have big level coaching experience but Jon Gruden in particular would certainly draw attention for a Showboats brand that needs more sizzle in Memphis.
