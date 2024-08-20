Record-Setting St. Louis Battlehawks Awarded Extra Home Game in 2025
As the UFL front office continues planning for the 2025 season, the league has decided on a scheduling tweak that affects two of its teams.
On Tuesday, the league announced that the St. Louis Battlehawks will be hosting a sixth home game in the 2025 season at The Dome at Americas Center. The San Antonio Brahmas will be playing the Battlehawks twice in St. Louis, giving them just four home games at the Alamodome.
“As we planned for the 2025 season, our process from a league standpoint was to assess availabilities at our venues to create a schedule that works operationally across all eight markets,” UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon said in a statement Tuesday. “After reviewing venue availabilities, we decided the best option would be to add a sixth home game for St. Louis in order to best fulfill our team schedules. We are grateful for the support our partners; the City of St. Louis and the Dome have given us.”
While the 2025 events calendar for the Alamodome has not been released, a contributing factor could be the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four that will take place in April next year there. The Dome has been undergoing renovations in preparation for the matchups on April 5 and 7 of 2025.
St. Louis was a gold mine for the UFL in attendance last season as the city averaged 35,104 fans per home game. The next closest was San Antonio, which averaged 14,983 fans per game.
There has been no word on whether the league will start the 2025 season the week after the Super Bowl like the XFL did or last weekend of March like this past season.
