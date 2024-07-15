Revisiting Spring Football College Drafts: Notable Picks From 2023 USFL College Draft
Wednesday is the rookie draft for the UFL as 80 young players will have their dreams of playing professional football come true.
This event was hosted separately by both the USFL and XFL over the past two years before the merger of the leagues. Player showcases will continue to happen, with more players looking to be added to the UFL Draft pool later this year. For now, the rookies will have their chance to join the league.
Here’s a look at five players selected in the USFL College Draft last year that became quality players.
1. OL Jarrett Horst (Michigan Panthers: Round 1, Pick 1)
Michigan Panthers starting left tackle Jarrett Horst was drafted by both the USFL and the XFL last year in the rookie drafts, but he ended up playing for the Panthers, who selected him number one overall. Horst dealt with some injury issues this past season for Michigan, but that didn’t stop him from dominating and protecting the blind side of four different quarterbacks as he has established what could be a long career in the UFL.
2. QB Adrian Martinez (New Jersey Generals: Round 2, Pick 15)
Once upon a time, the 2024 UFL MVP was poised to play for the New Jersey Generals. Adrian Martinez exploded onto the scene in Season 1 of the UFL, taking over the starting quarterback job for the Birmingham Stallions and winning the league title. Martinez was third in the UFL in passing yards (1,749) and led the league in rushing yards (528), scoring 18 total touchdowns. Should Martinez return next year, he will go in as the top player in the league.
3. RB Keaton Mitchell (New Orleans Breakers: Round 4, Pick 28)
Before making an impactful eight appearances in the NFL, running back Keaton Mitchell was selected by the John DeFilippo-led New Orleans Breakers in the fourth round of the USFL College Draft. Mitchell made the Baltimore Ravens roster, rushing for 396 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury. It would have been remarkable to see Mitchell dominate in the UFL, but he has found a career in the NFL.
4. DT Jeffery Johnson (Houston Gamblers: Round 5, Pick 34)
After clogging up running holes with the Oklahoma Sooners, defensive tackle Jeffrey Johnson found his way to the USFL, playing under current Houston Roughnecks head coach C.J. Johnson for the then-Houston Gamblers. While he saw limited time in 2023, Jeffery Johnson became a rotational player for the Roughnecks this season with eight tackles and one tackle for loss in six games.
5. DE Levi Bell (Michigan Panthers: Round 6, Pick 40)
It didn't take long for Panthers defensive end Levi Bell to make an impact after being selected in 2023. Bell had 16 tackles and four sacks in six games for Michigan and landed in the NFL after the season. The Seattle Seahawks waived him in May and Bell found a spot on the Panthers roster for the playoffs. He should find a spot in the rotation if he still plays in the league next season.
