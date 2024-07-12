Revisiting Spring Football College Drafts: Notable Picks from 2023 XFL Rookie Draft
The UFL announced Thursday that the league will hold its college draft on July 17, with 80 players to be selected. This isn’t the first time that a college draft has been held for spring football.
Last year, the USFL had a college draft and the XFL had a rookie draft before the two leagues merged. Teams were able to find good young talent to build on for the future, with some providing an immediate impact while others went elsewhere to show off their skills.
Here’s a look at five notable selections from last summer's XFL Rookie Draft.
1. WR Ty Scott (D.C. Defenders)
One of the breakout stars from the UFL this season was wide receiver Ty Scott with the D.C. Defenders. Scott was selected by the Defenders in the XFL Rookie Draft and became a starter. He finished as the team’s leading receiver with 25 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. His speed made him a star, averaging 16.7 yards per catch for D.C.
2. QB Lindsey Scott Jr. (Arlington Renegades)
Arlington’s dual-threat quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. did not get playing time as he served as the backup to UFL leading passer Luis Perez.
The USFL also wanted Scott as the Pittsburgh Maulers selected him in the 2023 USFL College Draft. Scott threw for 48 yards and one touchdown while adding 72 rushing yards and two scores. He was used in all different packages on offense for Arlington, and he has the potential to be a star in the UFL if allowed the chance to prove it.
3. OL Jarrett Horst (Orlando Guardians)
The former Michigan State offensive lineman was a popular player for both the USFL and the XFL. Jarrett Horst was selected in both leagues’ rookie/college drafts last year, ultimately going to the Michigan Panthers. While injuries cost him some time on the field this season, he was the Panthers’ starting left tackle and performed well in the position.
4. DB Bentlee Sanders (D.C. Defenders)
After being named first-team All-Mountain West at Nevada in 2022, defensive back Bentlee Sanders had some options, despite not being taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. The D.C. Defenders selected Sanders, but he ultimately ended up with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders. Sanders has racked up 10 tackles and one interception in three games this season.
5. RB Chris Smith (San Antonio Brahmas)
Running back Chris Smith is another player who was selected in the XFL Rookie Draft but ultimately went to the CFL instead. He was selected by the San Antonio Brahmas before joining the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Smith had a special teams return for a touchdown in the preseason, which helped him land a roster spot with Winnipeg. He has returned eight kickoffs for 161 yards in three games.
