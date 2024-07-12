UFL

Revisiting Spring Football College Drafts: Notable Picks from 2023 XFL Rookie Draft

SI.com takes a look at past spring football rookie drafts, this time focusing on the notable picks from the XFL’s rookie draft last summer.

Sep 4, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Nicholls State Colonels quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. (0) warms up before the game against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports / Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
The UFL announced Thursday that the league will hold its college draft on July 17, with 80 players to be selected. This isn’t the first time that a college draft has been held for spring football.

Last year, the USFL had a college draft and the XFL had a rookie draft before the two leagues merged. Teams were able to find good young talent to build on for the future, with some providing an immediate impact while others went elsewhere to show off their skills.

Here’s a look at five notable selections from last summer's XFL Rookie Draft.

1. WR Ty Scott (D.C. Defenders)

Mar 31, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; DC Defenders wide receiver Ty Scott (19) catches a passes against San Antonio Brahmas cornerback Darius Phillips (2) in the first half at The Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

One of the breakout stars from the UFL this season was wide receiver Ty Scott with the D.C. Defenders. Scott was selected by the Defenders in the XFL Rookie Draft and became a starter. He finished as the team’s leading receiver with 25 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. His speed made him a star, averaging 16.7 yards per catch for D.C.

2. QB Lindsey Scott Jr. (Arlington Renegades)

Sep 4, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Nicholls State Colonels quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. (0) throws a pass under pressure from Memphis Tigers defensive lineman Wardalis Ducksworth (97) and linebacker JJ Russell (23) during the first half at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports / Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Arlington’s dual-threat quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. did not get playing time as he served as the backup to UFL leading passer Luis Perez.
The USFL also wanted Scott as the Pittsburgh Maulers selected him in the 2023 USFL College Draft. Scott threw for 48 yards and one touchdown while adding 72 rushing yards and two scores. He was used in all different packages on offense for Arlington, and he has the potential to be a star in the UFL if allowed the chance to prove it.

3. OL Jarrett Horst (Orlando Guardians)

Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle Jarrett Horst (79) blocks for running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during action against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021. Msu Wku / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The former Michigan State offensive lineman was a popular player for both the USFL and the XFL. Jarrett Horst was selected in both leagues’ rookie/college drafts last year, ultimately going to the Michigan Panthers. While injuries cost him some time on the field this season, he was the Panthers’ starting left tackle and performed well in the position.

4. DB Bentlee Sanders (D.C. Defenders)

Nevada's Bentlee Sanders tackles Fresno State's Nikko Remigio during their football game at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Nov. 19, 2022. Ren Nevada Fresno 2022 04 / JASON BEAN/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

After being named first-team All-Mountain West at Nevada in 2022, defensive back Bentlee Sanders had some options, despite not being taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. The D.C. Defenders selected Sanders, but he ultimately ended up with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders. Sanders has racked up 10 tackles and one interception in three games this season.

5. RB Chris Smith (San Antonio Brahmas)

Chris Smith (13) runs the ball as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns take on the Georgia Southern Eagles Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 Louisiana Vs Georgia Southern 11 10 22 / Andre Broussard/Special to The Daily

Running back Chris Smith is another player who was selected in the XFL Rookie Draft but ultimately went to the CFL instead. He was selected by the San Antonio Brahmas before joining the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Smith had a special teams return for a touchdown in the preseason, which helped him land a roster spot with Winnipeg. He has returned eight kickoffs for 161 yards in three games.

Published
