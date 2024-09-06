San Antonio Brahmas Add Former Virginia Pass Catcher
With the potential of some receivers not returning to the San Antonio Brahmas roster in 2025, the team signed wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry to a contract on Thursday.
Henry worked out with the Denver Broncos during the summer. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns last year but was not retained by either team. Henry signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2022.
In college, Henry played his first four seasons at St. Francis (PA) and then transferred to Virginia. His breakout season came in 2019 with St. Francis where he caught 90 passes for 1,118 yards and nine touchdowns. His final two seasons with the Cavaliers saw him rack up 41 receptions for 809 yards and seven touchdowns in 21 games.
Henry brings height to the receiving unit, as well as speed, as he ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at Virginia’s Pro Day. He also has a vertical jump of 38.5”, which was ranked sixth among the wide receivers at the NFL Combine.
San Antonio has been cleaning up the wide receiver room as they released four wide receivers two weeks ago. Marquez Stevenson was just re-signed by the team on Tuesday. The Brahmas still have Justin Smith, and the team is hoping to get back Jontre Kirklin after his preseason stint with the San Francisco 49ers.
The Brahmas finished the season with a 7-3 record and made the UFL Championship Game, where they lost to the Birmingham Stallions 25-0.
