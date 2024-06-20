San Antonio Brahmas All-UFL Offensive Lineman Signs with New York Jets
The San Antonio Brahmas are losing a key piece of their offensive line to the NFL.
On Wednesday, the New York Jets officially announced that Kohl Levao had signed a three-year contract with the team. This is the first time he has signed with an NFL team.
Leavo started at left guard for the Brahmas this season, earning an All-UFL selection. He also started eight of 10 games last season for San Antonio.
Leavo was among the best offensive linemen in spring football over the past two years, not allowing a sack in 806 pass plays. Pro Football Focus had him graded at 77.3 in 2023 and 76.2 this season in pass blocking.
He is the first Brahmas player to sign with the NFL this offseason. Leavo was among eight UFL players who signed NFL contracts after the season ended on Sunday.
San Antonio finished the season with a 7-3 record and won the XFL Conference title against the St. Louis Battlehawks before the Brahmas' 25-0 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL title game on Sunday.
