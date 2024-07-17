San Antonio Brahmas Coach Wade Phillips Campaigns for Defender to Play in NFL
The UFL offers players the opportunity to continue their careers, as well as a potential gateway into the NFL. One UFL head coach made it clear that one player is being overlooked by NFL teams.
San Antonio Brahmas head coach Wade Phillips went on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to question why his defensive back Jordan Mosley hasn’t yet been signed by an NFL this offseason.
“I am very surprised no one has signed Jordan Mosley. Jordan was the leading tackler in the UFL most of the year. In my opinion, Jordan played faster than any defensive player in the league and he reminds me a lot of Justin Simmons. He WILL make the NFL if given a chance.”- San Antonio Brahmas Coach Wade Phillips
Phillips was right about Mosley as he finished second in the UFL in tackles with 75, finishing three short of St. Louis Battlehawks defender Willie Harvey. Mosley also racked up two tackles for loss, a half sack, one interception, one pass deflection, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Mosley also played a key role in Phillips' defense with the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2023. Mosley finished with 39 tackles and started in four of his 10 appearances.
This isn’t the first time Phillips has commented publicly about a player potentially making the jump to the NFL. After a game this year, he told Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler that he was going to tell everyone in the NFL about him.
The UFL has seen 14 players sign with the NFL this offseason, including two from the Brahmas; defensive tackle Prince Emili joined the Atlanta Falcons, and offensive lineman Kohl Levao signed with the New York Jets.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.