San Antonio Brahmas Coach Wade Phillips to Coach First League Title Game in 55-Year Career
When the 2024 UFL season kicked off, not many expected the San Antonio Brahmas to fire out of the gates as quickly as they did. After finishing 7-3 in the regular season, they pulled up into St. Louis and took the XFL Conference title with a 25-15 win over the Battlehawks.
Now the team is heading to the UFL championship game to face the Birmingham Stallions, whom they beat during the regular season 18-9. Much credit has been given to head coach Wade Phillips and his staff and front office in their efforts to rebuild the roster into a championship-caliber team.
While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Phillips shared his thoughts on what a title win would mean for his guys, who are three-point underdogs.
“Obviously, it'd be great, but I feel great for the players," he asserted. "They've worked really hard at it. They deserve where they are now. I think they deserve a championship, but they have to play it and win it. But we beat a team that hadn't lost a game in two years, and now we just beat a team that hadn't lost a home game. I believe we've been the underdogs in almost every game, so we like playing that role.”
This will be the first time Phillips is coaching in a championship game as a head coach after holding the role with five NFL teams and the Houston Roughnecks last year. He posted an 82-64 record in the NFL with five playoff appearances and went 7-3 with the Roughnecks before losing in the South Division title game to the eventual XFL champion Arlington Renegades.
After 55 years of coaching football, the drive is still there for Phillips at age 76.
“I like coaching. I like being around the players. I like the strategy of the game. And the reward, winning, is a neat feeling and a cool feeling for everybody.”
His resume has earned the respect of his opponent, Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz, who spoke to the media on Tuesday.
“It is very difficult to be a head football coach," Holtz prefaced. "I think it's even more difficult to be a head football coach with his type of length and tenure, with the success that he's had year in and year out. I think he does a great job. He's done it with character. He's a great man. I have always been a fan of his.”
For Phillips though, the desire to coach runs in his blood, and he will continue to do it for as long as he can.
“No, they'll probably run me off at some time. But as long as I'm healthy, and that's a factor at my age, I understand that. But as long as I'm healthy and can contribute, which I think I have, so I don't set a time limit.”- Wade Phillips
The Brahmas and Stallions face off in St. Louis for the UFL title on Sunday at 5:00 pm EST on Fox.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.