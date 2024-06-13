San Antonio Brahmas Make Last-Minute Roster Moves Ahead of UFL Title Game
Any moves made by the Birmingham Stallions and the San Antonio Brahmas are critical as they prepare for the UFL Championship Game on Sunday. San Antonio made some last-second changes before the game.
The league announced Wednesday night that the Brahmas had released offensive lineman Derrick Kelly II, signed wide receiver Tavonn Salter and placed fellow receiver Landen Akers on the suspended list after he stepped away from the team for personal reasons.
Salter is familiar with the offense in San Antonio after playing under head coach Wade Phillips and offensive coordinator A.J. Smith with the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL last year. He posted four receptions for 47 yards in three games. In 2021, he played in The Spring League, hauling in 16 catches for 285 yards and three scores.
In two seasons at Middle Tennessee State, Salter caught 21 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. He started his college career with Mt. San Antonio, making 28 receptions for 410 yards and two touchdowns in 2016.
Kelly made three starts this season at left tackle for San Antonio and started last year as well, with his play earning him a spot with the Cleveland Browns during NFL training camp last year.
Akers has played eight regular-season games for the Brahmas, making seven receptions for 126 yards. Last year in San Antonio, Akers caught 31 passes for 303 yards in six games. He played two seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams.
Kickoff for the UFL title game in St. Louis is at 5:00 pm EST on Fox.
