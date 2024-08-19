San Antonio Brahmas Make Flurry of Offseason Roster Moves
After a short break from their tough loss in the UFL Championship game, the San Antonio Brahmas started their 2025 campaign with some key offseason roster moves.
In the first three days of August, the Brahmas have signed three players and released kicker Ryan Santoso. The three players signed:
- LB Rashod Berry (Ohio State)
- RB Hassan Hall (Georgia Tech)
- OLB Marcus Haynes (Old Dominion)
Berry hasn't played since 2022 when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts. He previously had stints with the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots. His NFL regular-season stats include four tackles in eight games with the Lions and Patriots. He played his college ball at Ohio State.
Hall has jumped around teams in the NFL since last year, playing for four teams but never appearing in a regular season game. He started his college career at Louisville before finishing up with Georgia Tech in 2022. Hall finished with 900 all-purpose yards and one touchdown for the Yellow Jackets, which landed him on the All-ACC honorable-mention list.
The Houston Texans released Haynes in May after signing a futures contract earlier in the offseason. He spent over half the 2023 season on the Denver Broncos practice squad. Haynes played four seasons at Old Dominion, where he racked up 102 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 49 games.
Santoso took over for Donald De La Haye, aka "Deestroying," after he suffered a serious neck injury earlier in the season. In eight games with the Brahmas, Santoso converted 12 of 18 field goals, including a 51-yarder. His inconsistencies late in the season kept games closer than they should have been.
San Antonio finished the regular season 7-3 and advanced to the title game, losing to the Birmingham Stallions 25-0.
