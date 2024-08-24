San Antonio Brahmas Overhaul Roster, Release 10 Players
The San Antonio Brahmas were busy on Friday as they begin their quest to return to the UFL Title Game, releasing 10 players and re-signing four players to the roster.
The following players were waived:
- WR Calvin Turner
- WR K.D. Cannon
- WR Kade Warner
- LB Kelechi Anyalebechi
- RB Morgan Ellison
- RB Pooka Williams Jr.
- CB Quincy Wilson
- WR Tavonn Salter
- CB Teez Tabor
- DT Trevon Coley
The biggest surprise on the list is Tabor, who played significant time for the Brahmas last season. He made 27 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions in eight games. His fellow cornerback Wilson was on injured reserve before the season as San Antonio looks to get younger in the secondary.
Ellison was signed after the start of the season with injuries to Anthony McFarland Jr. and John Lovett. He was the second-leading rusher on the Brahmas in seven games with 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Wiliams was the kickoff return specialist for three games for San Antonio. He made 10 returns for 262 yards, also adding 9 rushing and 12 receiving yards.
San Antonio also re-signed four players from the 2024 roster:
- DT Caeveon Patton
- CB Chris Steele
- OL Derrick Kelly II
- LB Robert Barnes
Patton played in eight games for the Brahmas, making 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Barnes was a key contributor on defense as he racked up 21 tackles. Kelly started at left tackle for San Antonio as the team struggled with injuries on the line.
The Brahmas have 13 of the 77 NFL players under contract right now. They finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and made it to the UFL title game, losing to the Birmingham Stallions.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.