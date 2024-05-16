San Antonio Brahmas Place Starting Defensive Lineman on IR, Release Cornerback
Another one bites the dust for the San Antonio Brahmas with another player sent to the injured reserve list. Starting defensive lineman Jalen Dalton was placed on injured reserve and cornerback Gavin Heslop was released this week.
Dalton was tied for third on the team in sacks with two, and also racked up 12 tackles and four tackles for loss in seven games. He played for three teams in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons being the only team he saw time on the field with 13 tackles in seven games.
Heslop has not recorded a stat this season for the Brahmas despite being listed as the starting corner last week. He was in the NFL with three teams, including making one regular season tackle with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021.
The Brahmas have rotated through cornerbacks throughout the season as they currently have Corey Mayfield Jr., Teez Tabor and Bryce Thompson available from last week.
San Antonio will be back home after being on the road the last three weeks as the Brahmas take on the Arlington Renegades on Sunday.
