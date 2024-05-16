San Antonio Brahmas Sign Three Defenders Prior to Week 8
The UFL is three weeks away from the playoffs and the San Antonio Brahmas are in the thick of the XFL Conference postseason tied with the St. Louis Battlehawks for first place. San Antonio continues to make moves to prep for the playoff push.
On Wednesday, the team signed three defensive players -- cornerback Derrick Langford, end Tariqious Tisdale and tackle Jaylen Twyman.
Langford played preseason with the New York Jets last year making eight tackles. He was a four-year starter for the Washington State Cougars, finishing his career with 91 tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, 17 pass deflections and three forced fumbles in 39 games.
Tisdale was in the XFL last year with the Seattle Sea Dragons, posting five tackles and two sacks in two games. He played in two preseason games with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, making one tackle. At Ole Miss, Tisdale racked up 88 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks in 35 games.
Twyman has been on the Birmingham Stallions roster until recently, making one tackle in one game. He’s a former sixth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 where he played for one season before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2023. While attending Pittsburgh, his best season came in 2019 where he made 10.5 sacks as he was named second-team All-American.
The Brahmas are back at home on Sunday as they will take on XFL Conference rivals Arlington Renegades.
