San Antonio Brahmas Suffer Big Blow Before UFL Playoffs, Lose Offensive Star
More bad news heads over to the San Antonio Brahmas as the injury bug continues to hit the team. Tight end Cody Latimer was placed on the injured reserve list on Tuesday.
Latimer was seriously injured in Saturday’s game against the Birmingham Stallions. He posted on Instagram that he will have surgery which in effect would end his season.
Thank you @ufl @uflbrahmas it’s been a pleasure!!! To my teammates and coaches, Jobs not done go finish this run… Time to get this surgery and attack the rehab.- Cody Latimer via Instagram
The 31-year-old veteran finishes the season as the second-leading receiver on the Brahmas with 36 receptions for 391 yards and one touchdown in nine games. He played in the XFL last year with the Orlando Guardians, posting 50 catches for 593 yards and four touchdowns en route to a spot on the All-XFL Team.
In 2014, Latimer was a second-round pick in the NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos. He played four seasons with Denver winning a Super Bowl in 2016. The former Indiana wide receiver finished his last two seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants. His final NFL stats include 70 receptions for 935 yards and six scores.
There have been mentions of UFL broadcasts throughout the year that Latimer has considered this season his last in football. Whether he decides to stay with that move or return next year is unknown.
With Latimer out, the Brahmas signed wide receiver Kade Warner in his place but was placed on the inactive roster. San Antonio (7-2) has its biggest game of the season in Week 10 against the St. Louis Battlehawks (6-3) for the right to host the XFL Conference championship game.
