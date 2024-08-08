San Francisco 49ers Add Depth with San Antonio Brahmas Playmaker
One of the top playmakers in spring football over the past two years has landed in the NFL for the second straight season.
The San Antonio Brahmas are losing wide receiver Jontre Kirlin, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.
Kirklin has dominated through spring football with the XFL and the UFL. He was seen as a deep-threat speedster under offensive coordinator A.J. Smith's system. He finished second in the UFL in receiving yards with 614 yards, caught a league-high 56 balls and scored three times. The football world became aware of Kirklin's receiving skills in 2023 with the Houston Roughnecks when they played in the XFL as he made 15 receptions for 243 yards and four touchdowns in five games before suffering a season-ending injury.
His NFL career includes stints with the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints. In six preseason games, Kirklin made 12 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
During his college career at LSU, Kirklin converted from quarterback to wide receiver but was overshadowed by talent like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase. Kirklin started at quarterback in 2021 when he threw for 138 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions.
It's a significant move for the 49ers, as there have been multiple trade rumors of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Many think Kirklin provides San Francisco depth needed at receiver if Aiyuk is traded.
The UFL now has 11 wide receivers who have signed NFL contracts. Kirklin becomes the fourth Brahmas player to land in the NFL. San Francisco signed its first UFL player of the offseason.
