San Francisco 49ers Release Former Birmingham Stallions Defender
The San Francisco 49ers are making a change to their practice squad with the release of a former UFL player.
NFL reporter Aaron Wilson shared on Tuesday that defensive end Jonathan Garvin was released from the 49ers. Garvin had been on their practice squad after spending the preseason with the team. He made seven tackles and one quarterback hit in three preseason games. The 49ers signed Garvin in August after training camp began.
Garvin played in all 10 regular-season games with the Birmingham Stallions earlier this year. He finished with 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass deflections and two forced fumbles. Birmingham brought him in late in training camp in March, about a week before final roster cutdowns for the UFL.
The Green Bay Packers selected Garvin in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami (FL). In 38 regular-season games, he made 32 tackles, one tackle for loss, seven quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He only made one start in those 38 games back in 2021.
This leaves the door open for a potential return to the UFL for Garvin, but there have been times when cuts are temporary, and NFL teams bring back those players. San Francisco has been dealing with injuries at running back with Christian McCaffrey so it could have been a move to make additional roster spots for running backs.
Birmingham could try bringing Garvin back after he helped the team win its third straight league title in 2024.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.